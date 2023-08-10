Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.86relation to previous closing price of 5.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that EVs Could Jump-Start Li-Cycle’s Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LICY is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LICY is $7.44, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 136.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.19% of that float. The average trading volume for LICY on August 10, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

LICY’s Market Performance

The stock of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has seen a -6.63% decrease in the past week, with a -8.19% drop in the past month, and a 8.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for LICY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.93% for LICY stock, with a simple moving average of 0.54% for the last 200 days.

LICY Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.81. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw 15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.