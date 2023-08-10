KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI)’s stock price has dropped by -31.54 in relation to previous closing price of 8.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -29.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KVHI is 17.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of KVHI was 91.05K shares.

KVHI’s Market Performance

KVHI stock saw a decrease of -29.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.83% for KVHI’s stock, with a -40.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KVHI Trading at -33.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -29.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVHI fell by -29.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, KVH Industries Inc. saw -41.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVHI starting from NEEDHAM GROUP, INC., who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $9.80 back on Dec 15. After this action, NEEDHAM GROUP, INC. now owns 1,857,850 shares of KVH Industries Inc., valued at $11,761 using the latest closing price.

NEEDHAM GROUP, INC., the 10% Owner of KVH Industries Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $9.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that NEEDHAM GROUP, INC. is holding 1,856,650 shares at $24,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVHI

Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.