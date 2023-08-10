Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is above average at 14.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is $54.20, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for KLIC is 54.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KLIC on August 10, 2023 was 475.96K shares.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.61 in relation to its previous close of 54.41. However, the company has experienced a -6.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KLIC’s Market Performance

KLIC’s stock has fallen by -6.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.12% and a quarterly rise of 11.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.03% for KLIC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.03% for the last 200 days.

KLIC Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.33. In addition, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. saw 19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from Chong Chan Pin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, Chong Chan Pin now owns 51,151 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Wong Nelson MunPun, the Senior Vice President of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Wong Nelson MunPun is holding 180,076 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.44 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stands at +28.83. The total capital return value is set at 39.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.70. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.37. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.