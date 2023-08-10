Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT)’s stock price has increased by 44.37 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a 34.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KBNT is 2.60.

The public float for KBNT is 10.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBNT on August 10, 2023 was 389.43K shares.

KBNT’s Market Performance

KBNT stock saw an increase of 34.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.35% and a quarterly increase of 7.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.60% for Kubient Inc. (KBNT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.68% for KBNT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.66% for the last 200 days.

KBNT Trading at 19.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.47%, as shares surge +15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT rose by +34.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5588. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw 6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Equity return is now at value -90.30, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.