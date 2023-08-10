Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is $40.55, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for KC is 103.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KC on August 10, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

KC) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) has plunged by -2.75 when compared to previous closing price of 6.18, but the company has seen a -6.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KC’s Market Performance

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen a -6.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.62% gain in the past month and a 10.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for KC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.93% for KC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KC Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 56.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.