Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.83 compared to its previous closing price of 93.70. However, the company has seen a -8.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Jack in the Box Looks to Sell Some Del Taco Locations to Franchisees

Is It Worth Investing in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) Right Now?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JACK is 20.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.79% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of JACK was 314.48K shares.

JACK’s Market Performance

JACK stock saw a decrease of -8.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.55% for JACK’s stock, with a 3.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JACK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JACK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for JACK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $102 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JACK Trading at -6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK fell by -8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.01. In addition, Jack in the Box Inc. saw 27.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from HARRIS DARIN S, who sale 696 shares at the price of $89.40 back on Jun 23. After this action, HARRIS DARIN S now owns 57,846 shares of Jack in the Box Inc., valued at $62,226 using the latest closing price.

DARDEN TONY J, the SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Jack in the Box Inc., sale 54 shares at $92.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that DARDEN TONY J is holding 5,800 shares at $4,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Equity return is now at value -20.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.