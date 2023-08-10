Iteris Inc. (ITI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) has increased by 8.63 when compared to last closing price of 4.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Iteris Inc. (ITI) by analysts is $6.00, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for ITI is 42.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ITI was 192.17K shares.

ITI’s Market Performance

The stock of Iteris Inc. (ITI) has seen a 6.84% increase in the past week, with a 14.39% rise in the past month, and a 1.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for ITI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.25% for ITI’s stock, with a 14.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ITI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on February 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ITI Trading at 7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITI rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Iteris Inc. saw 45.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.85 for the present operating margin

+24.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iteris Inc. stands at -9.52. The total capital return value is set at -17.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.78. Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Iteris Inc. (ITI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.69. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iteris Inc. (ITI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.