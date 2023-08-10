Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LUNR is -0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LUNR is $16.67, which is $9.26 above the current price. The public float for LUNR is 6.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUNR on August 10, 2023 was 362.59K shares.

The stock price of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) has surged by 11.87 when compared to previous closing price of 8.17, but the company has seen a 17.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LUNR’s Market Performance

LUNR’s stock has risen by 17.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.28% and a quarterly rise of 20.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.20% for Intuitive Machines Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.88% for LUNR’s stock, with a -14.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR rose by +17.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.