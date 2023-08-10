IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 225.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IMAX is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMAX is $24.20, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for IMAX is 44.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume for IMAX on August 10, 2023 was 567.52K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IMAX) stock’s latest price update

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 19.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 07/24/23 that Stocks Close Higher. Dow Notches 11-Day Winning Streak.

IMAX’s Market Performance

IMAX’s stock has risen by 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.12% and a quarterly drop of -4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for IMAX Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.14% for IMAX’s stock, with a 10.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $24 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMAX Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.94. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw 29.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from PABLO CALAMERA, who sale 3,516 shares at the price of $18.98 back on Jul 28. After this action, PABLO CALAMERA now owns 30,813 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $66,734 using the latest closing price.

GELFOND RICHARD L, the Chief Executive Officer of IMAX Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $20.95 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that GELFOND RICHARD L is holding 388,678 shares at $2,094,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.26. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on IMAX Corporation (IMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.41. Total debt to assets is 33.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.