IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has gone up by 13.44% for the week, with a 10.02% rise in the past month and a 11.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.23% for IDYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.80% for IDYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is $32.75, which is $8.19 above the current market price. The public float for IDYA is 56.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDYA on August 10, 2023 was 521.78K shares.

IDYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) has jumped by 14.65 compared to previous close of 21.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $33 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDYA Trading at 7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.10. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw 36.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from Throne Jason, who sale 9,485 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Jul 10. After this action, Throne Jason now owns 0 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., valued at $218,178 using the latest closing price.

Throne Jason, the Chief Legal Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., sale 3,553 shares at $23.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Throne Jason is holding 0 shares at $81,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.72 for the present operating margin

+95.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stands at -115.17. The total capital return value is set at -18.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.88. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.99. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.