Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is 11.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HMC is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $34.30, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.64B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On August 10, 2023, HMC’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has increased by 2.73 when compared to last closing price of 31.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

HMC’s Market Performance

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has experienced a 1.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.88% rise in the past month, and a 18.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.82% for HMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.86% for HMC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.21% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.20. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 39.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.