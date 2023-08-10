HNI Corporation (HNI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of HNI Corporation (HNI) has gone up by 12.34% for the week, with a 17.59% rise in the past month and a 18.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for HNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.69% for HNI’s stock, with a 14.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) Right Now?

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HNI is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HNI is $35.00, which is $2.51 above the current market price. The public float for HNI is 45.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for HNI on August 10, 2023 was 295.10K shares.

HNI) stock’s latest price update

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.69 in comparison to its previous close of 29.09, however, the company has experienced a 12.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HNI Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNI rose by +12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.81. In addition, HNI Corporation saw 14.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNI starting from Bridges Marshall H, who sale 4,383 shares at the price of $32.35 back on Feb 02. After this action, Bridges Marshall H now owns 72,287 shares of HNI Corporation, valued at $141,790 using the latest closing price.

Berger Vincent P, the President, HHT; EVP, HNI Corp of HNI Corporation, sale 2,150 shares at $32.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Berger Vincent P is holding 63,298 shares at $69,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.09 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for HNI Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on HNI Corporation (HNI), the company’s capital structure generated 48.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.78. Total debt to assets is 21.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HNI Corporation (HNI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.