HH&L Acquisition Co. (HHLA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE: HHLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HHLA is -0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HHLA is 6.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HHLA on August 10, 2023 was 130.98K shares.

HHLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE: HHLA) has plunged by -0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 10.51, but the company has seen a -0.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HHLA’s Market Performance

HHLA’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.10% and a quarterly rise of 1.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.83% for HH&L Acquisition Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for HHLA’s stock, with a 2.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HHLA Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHLA fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, HH&L Acquisition Co. saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HHLA

The total capital return value is set at -1.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on HH&L Acquisition Co. (HHLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HH&L Acquisition Co. (HHLA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.