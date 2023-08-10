HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is 13.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCA is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is $321.48, which is $54.47 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 205.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On August 10, 2023, HCA’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 267.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/10/23 that HCA Healthcare Data Leak Appears to Be Theft

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA’s stock has fallen by -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.36% and a quarterly drop of -2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for HCA Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.05% for HCA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $304 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCA Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $279.91. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Whalen Kathleen M, who sale 2,916 shares at the price of $270.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Whalen Kathleen M now owns 10,250 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $787,320 using the latest closing price.

Cuffe Michael S., the EVP and Chief Clinical Officer of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 12,556 shares at $284.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Cuffe Michael S. is holding 28,783 shares at $3,571,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value -211.10, with 11.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.