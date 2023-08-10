Harrow Health Inc.’s (HROW) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HROW stock has gone down by -18.87%, with a monthly decline of -5.21% and a quarterly plunge of -37.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Harrow Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.52% for HROW’s stock, with a -2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HROW is at 0.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HROW is $38.57, which is $21.19 above the current market price. The public float for HROW is 30.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.22% of that float. The average trading volume for HROW on August 10, 2023 was 588.86K shares.

The stock price of Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) has plunged by -12.25 when compared to previous closing price of 19.80, but the company has seen a -18.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HROW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HROW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HROW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HROW Trading at -11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW fell by -19.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.54. In addition, Harrow Health Inc. saw 17.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from BAUM MARK L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $13.39 back on Dec 22. After this action, BAUM MARK L now owns 1,432,141 shares of Harrow Health Inc., valued at $334,750 using the latest closing price.

BOLL ANDREW R., the Chief Financial Officer of Harrow Health Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $13.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that BOLL ANDREW R. is holding 255,063 shares at $33,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+71.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harrow Health Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at 1.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.35. Equity return is now at value -129.60, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Harrow Health Inc. (HROW), the company’s capital structure generated 406.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.26. Total debt to assets is 71.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 404.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.