Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSUN is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GSUN is 11.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSUN on August 10, 2023 was 142.93K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GSUN) stock’s latest price update

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN)’s stock price has soared by 34.18 in relation to previous closing price of 0.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSUN’s Market Performance

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has experienced a 30.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.28% rise in the past month, and a -15.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for GSUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.47% for GSUN’s stock, with a -63.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSUN Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN rose by +30.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8829. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Limited saw -3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.