General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is above average at 18.56x. The 36-month beta value for GD is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GD is $265.53, which is $38.23 above than the current price. The public float for GD is 271.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of GD on August 10, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

GD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) has increased by 0.74 when compared to last closing price of 224.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/22 that The Case for General Dynamics

GD’s Market Performance

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has experienced a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.13% rise in the past month, and a 7.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for GD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.74% for GD stock, with a simple moving average of -1.27% for the last 200 days.

GD Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.54. In addition, General Dynamics Corporation saw -8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Gilliland Marguerite Amy, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $225.46 back on Aug 03. After this action, Gilliland Marguerite Amy now owns 44,157 shares of General Dynamics Corporation, valued at $3,043,750 using the latest closing price.

Malcolm Mark, the Director of General Dynamics Corporation, purchase 4,700 shares at $214.47 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Malcolm Mark is holding 4,700 shares at $1,008,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.