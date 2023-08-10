FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) has dropped by -21.87 compared to previous close of 9.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is 6.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FF is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is $14.00, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for FF is 25.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On August 10, 2023, FF’s average trading volume was 233.43K shares.

FF’s Market Performance

The stock of FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has seen a -20.17% decrease in the past week, with a -18.32% drop in the past month, and a -9.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for FF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.31% for FF’s stock, with a -9.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on October 02, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

FF Trading at -15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FF fell by -19.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, FutureFuel Corp. saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FF starting from Bedell Donald C., who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, Bedell Donald C. now owns 87,950 shares of FutureFuel Corp., valued at $81,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.58 for the present operating margin

+13.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for FutureFuel Corp. stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 14.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on FutureFuel Corp. (FF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.