FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, FSK stock has gone up by 0.40%, with a monthly gain of 3.79% and a quarterly surge of 8.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.12% for FS KKR Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for FSK’s stock, with a 7.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is 84.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FSK is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is $21.45, which is $1.03 above the current market price. The public float for FSK is 259.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On August 10, 2023, FSK’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

FSK) stock’s latest price update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 20.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.06. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Sandler Elizabeth, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $19.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, Sandler Elizabeth now owns 5,840 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $23,556 using the latest closing price.

Hopkins Jerel A, the Director of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 556 shares at $17.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Hopkins Jerel A is holding 6,384 shares at $9,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.