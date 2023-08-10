Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is above average at 22.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.

The public float for FTDR is 79.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTDR on August 10, 2023 was 904.26K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FTDR) stock’s latest price update

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 35.58. However, the company has seen a -6.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that Frontdoor Lowers Its Revenue Forecast. J.P. Morgan Slashes Its Price Target.

FTDR’s Market Performance

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has experienced a -6.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.14% rise in the past month, and a 12.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for FTDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for FTDR stock, with a simple moving average of 25.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on May 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTDR Trading at 4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.97. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 65.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 159.00, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,032.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.17. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,000.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 277.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.