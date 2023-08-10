Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is $32.05, which is $3.94 above the current market price. The public float for FLNC is 37.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLNC on August 10, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLNC) stock’s latest price update

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.43relation to previous closing price of 27.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/04/22 that EV market facing tougher uphill from battery costs than vital mineral shortage

FLNC’s Market Performance

FLNC’s stock has risen by 0.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.23% and a quarterly rise of 40.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Fluence Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for FLNC’s stock, with a 33.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $31 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLNC Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.50. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc. saw 61.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Couch Carolee, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $22.78 back on May 22. After this action, Couch Carolee now owns 1,200 shares of Fluence Energy Inc., valued at $1,139,135 using the latest closing price.

Boll Rebecca, the SVP & Chief Product Officer of Fluence Energy Inc., sale 71,158 shares at $19.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Boll Rebecca is holding 30,395 shares at $1,396,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

-1.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc. stands at -8.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.90. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63. Total debt to assets is 0.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.