Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is above average at 37.73x. The 36-month beta value for FND is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FND is $106.00, which is -$1.32 below than the current price. The public float for FND is 104.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.11% of that float. The average trading volume of FND on August 10, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.11 in relation to its previous close of 105.49. However, the company has experienced a -5.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FND’s Market Performance

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has seen a -5.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.33% decline in the past month and a 14.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for FND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for FND’s stock, with a 17.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $108 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FND Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.64. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. saw 51.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from DENNY STEVEN ALAN, who sale 6,381 shares at the price of $103.59 back on Aug 07. After this action, DENNY STEVEN ALAN now owns 12,419 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., valued at $661,001 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR THOMAS V, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., sale 18,656 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that TAYLOR THOMAS V is holding 177,891 shares at $2,145,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+36.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stands at +6.99. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.06. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.