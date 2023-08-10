Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) is $26.17, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for XPRO is 101.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPRO on August 10, 2023 was 699.97K shares.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has increased by 2.36 when compared to last closing price of 23.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XPRO’s Market Performance

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen a 5.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.65% gain in the past month and a 31.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.00% for XPRO’s stock, with a 26.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at 22.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.30. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $23.14 back on Jul 26. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 76,368 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $578,405 using the latest closing price.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 25,000 shares at $22.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that KEARNEY MICHAEL C is holding 101,368 shares at $550,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.