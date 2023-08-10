ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXLS is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXLS is $35.42, which is $8.23 above the current price. The public float for EXLS is 160.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXLS on August 10, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EXLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 27.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXLS’s Market Performance

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) has experienced a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.72% drop in the past month, and a -9.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for EXLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.50% for EXLS’s stock, with a -16.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXLS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EXLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXLS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $160 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXLS Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXLS fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.08. In addition, ExlService Holdings Inc. saw -19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXLS starting from Minto Anne Elizabeth, who sale 3 shares at the price of $147.32 back on May 11. After this action, Minto Anne Elizabeth now owns 2,533 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc., valued at $442 using the latest closing price.

Minto Anne Elizabeth, the Director of ExlService Holdings Inc., sale 557 shares at $152.74 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Minto Anne Elizabeth is holding 0 shares at $85,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.71 for the present operating margin

+32.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for ExlService Holdings Inc. stands at +10.12. The total capital return value is set at 18.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.99. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.26. Total debt to assets is 23.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.