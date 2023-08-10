Examining the Volatility of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) Stock

The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen a 0.48% increase in the past week, with a 15.45% gain in the past month, and a 21.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for CBAY’s stock, with a 60.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is $16.30, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 91.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on August 10, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) has surged by 1.85 when compared to previous closing price of 12.40, but the company has seen a 0.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CBAY Trading at 22.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +286.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.04. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 101.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 21,749 shares at the price of $11.43 back on Jul 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $248,519 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Paul T, the General Counsel of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.81 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Quinlan Paul T is holding 0 shares at $59,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.31. Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -59.10 for asset returns.

Based on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 251.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.55. Total debt to assets is 64.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.