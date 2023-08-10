Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Sportradar Group AG’s (SRAD) Stock

The stock of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has gone down by -10.81% for the week, with a -8.63% drop in the past month and a -2.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.89% for SRAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.03% for SRAD’s stock, with a 8.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Right Now?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2116.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is $14.32, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for SRAD is 201.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRAD on August 10, 2023 was 300.76K shares.

SRAD) stock’s latest price update

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD)’s stock price has decreased by -10.88 compared to its previous closing price of 14.25. However, the company has seen a -10.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SRAD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SRAD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRAD Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD fell by -10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw 27.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+16.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportradar Group AG stands at +1.49. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07.

Based on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.95. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.