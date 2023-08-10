Evaluating the Impact of 28.06 Increase on United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (UIHC) Stock

In the past week, UIHC stock has gone up by 41.10%, with a monthly gain of 63.49% and a quarterly surge of 64.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.47% for United Insurance Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.75% for UIHC’s stock, with a 167.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UIHC is at -0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UIHC is $1.90, The public float for UIHC is 19.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.50% of that float. The average trading volume for UIHC on August 10, 2023 was 251.75K shares.

UIHC) stock’s latest price update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC)’s stock price has surge by 28.06relation to previous closing price of 5.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 41.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UIHC Trading at 49.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +66.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC rose by +41.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,403.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw 580.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from POITEVINT ALEC II, who purchase 944 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Dec 28. After this action, POITEVINT ALEC II now owns 568,944 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $755 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 26 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that DAVIS KERN MICHAEL is holding 284,644 shares at $21 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -103.17. The total capital return value is set at -213.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.17. Equity return is now at value -472.40, with -7.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.