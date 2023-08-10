Evaluating the Impact of 0.79 Increase on Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) Stock

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a 1.19% increase in the past week, with a 10.57% gain in the past month, and a 17.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for ADP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for ADP’s stock, with a 8.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by analysts is $255.39, which is $4.81 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 411.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.75M shares.

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has increased by 0.79 when compared to last closing price of 248.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that ADP Settlement Offers Framework for Future Digital-Accessibility Agreements

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $230 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADP Trading at 10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.97. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Bonarti Michael A, who sale 7,049 shares at the price of $254.75 back on Jul 27. After this action, Bonarti Michael A now owns 67,044 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $1,795,733 using the latest closing price.

Albinson Brock, the Corp. VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $220.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Albinson Brock is holding 5,317 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.02 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.81. Equity return is now at value 106.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.