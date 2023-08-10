European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has jumped by 7.43 compared to previous close of 17.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Right Now?

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 211.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EWCZ is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EWCZ is $21.38, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for EWCZ is 46.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.77% of that float. The average trading volume for EWCZ on August 10, 2023 was 353.49K shares.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

EWCZ stock saw an increase of 0.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.05% and a quarterly increase of 8.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for EWCZ’s stock, with a 13.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $21 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWCZ Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.01. In addition, European Wax Center Inc. saw 54.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWCZ starting from EWC Holdings, Inc., who sale 1 shares at the price of $18.48 back on Sep 30. After this action, EWC Holdings, Inc. now owns 2 shares of European Wax Center Inc., valued at $18 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.11 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc. stands at +3.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.88. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ), the company’s capital structure generated 481.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.81. Total debt to assets is 53.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 474.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.