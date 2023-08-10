Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTRG is 0.77.

The public float for WTRG is 263.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTRG on August 10, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

WTRG stock's latest price update

The stock price of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) has dropped by -1.68 compared to previous close of 40.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/20/22 that A surge in coal and oil emissions was expected with Russia’s war and a COVID recovery — here’s what actually happened

WTRG’s Market Performance

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has seen a -4.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.63% gain in the past month and a -6.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for WTRG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.43% for WTRG’s stock, with a -9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTRG Trading at -2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.63. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc. saw -16.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Arnold Colleen, who sale 1,244 shares at the price of $41.84 back on Jun 14. After this action, Arnold Colleen now owns 7,796 shares of Essential Utilities Inc., valued at $52,049 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc., purchase 37,245 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 37,245 shares at $1,515,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.