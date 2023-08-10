Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) has increased by 14.02 when compared to last closing price of 3.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) Right Now?

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EVC is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EVC is $12.33, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for EVC is 43.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume for EVC on August 10, 2023 was 452.85K shares.

EVC’s Market Performance

EVC’s stock has seen a -5.79% decrease for the week, with a -8.04% drop in the past month and a -11.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for Entravision Communications Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.07% for EVC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.01% for the last 200 days.

EVC Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVC fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Entravision Communications Corporation saw -11.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVC starting from Christenson Michael J, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Aug 08. After this action, Christenson Michael J now owns 1,202,170 shares of Entravision Communications Corporation, valued at $57,750 using the latest closing price.

Christenson Michael J, the Chief Executive Officer of Entravision Communications Corporation, purchase 187,170 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Christenson Michael J is holding 1,187,170 shares at $724,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.21 for the present operating margin

+19.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entravision Communications Corporation stands at +1.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), the company’s capital structure generated 96.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.04. Total debt to assets is 28.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.