Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is 3.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERF is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is $20.13, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for ERF is 213.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On August 10, 2023, ERF’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

ERF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 16.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ERF’s Market Performance

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has experienced a 4.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.22% rise in the past month, and a 16.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for ERF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.31% for ERF stock, with a simple moving average of 7.27% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.20. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +38.85. The total capital return value is set at 94.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.89. Equity return is now at value 105.40, with 50.50 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.78. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.