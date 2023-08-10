Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)’s stock price has plunge by -0.34relation to previous closing price of 14.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.

The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ERJ on August 10, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stock saw a decrease of -5.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.81% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Embraer S.A. (ERJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for ERJ’s stock, with a 9.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 34.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.