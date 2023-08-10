Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.30 in comparison to its previous close of 26.25, however, the company has experienced a -21.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that India-Focused Payments Company Ebix Races to Raise Cash Against Debt Deadline

Is It Worth Investing in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) Right Now?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by analysts is $39.88, which is $18.17 above the current market price. The public float for EBIX is 24.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.45% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of EBIX was 441.64K shares.

EBIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen a -21.96% decrease in the past week, with a -13.26% drop in the past month, and a 30.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for EBIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.79% for EBIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

EBIX Trading at -12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX fell by -21.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.22. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw 8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.46 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebix Inc. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.77. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ebix Inc. (EBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 106.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.57. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.