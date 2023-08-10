Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) has decreased by -15.95 when compared to last closing price of 22.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) is above average at 21.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.

The public float for EGRX is 11.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGRX on August 10, 2023 was 206.41K shares.

EGRX’s Market Performance

EGRX stock saw an increase of -8.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.08% and a quarterly increase of -23.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.37% for EGRX’s stock, with a -29.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGRX Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGRX fell by -8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.76. In addition, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGRX starting from Tarriff Scott, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $19.98 back on May 16. After this action, Tarriff Scott now owns 587,311 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $299,700 using the latest closing price.

Tarriff Scott, the CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Tarriff Scott is holding 1,594,934 shares at $315,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.55 for the present operating margin

+69.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 37.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.15. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 28.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.90. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.