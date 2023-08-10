DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DXPE is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DXPE is $40.00, which is $7.92 above the current price. The public float for DXPE is 14.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXPE on August 10, 2023 was 134.05K shares.

DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.04 in comparison to its previous close of 37.76, however, the company has experienced a -15.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXPE’s Market Performance

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) has experienced a -15.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.45% drop in the past month, and a 30.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for DXPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.36% for DXPE’s stock, with a 7.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXPE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DXPE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DXPE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on October 16, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DXPE Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXPE fell by -15.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.62. In addition, DXP Enterprises Inc. saw 16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXPE starting from MAESTAS PAZ, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $32.37 back on May 26. After this action, MAESTAS PAZ now owns 636,723 shares of DXP Enterprises Inc., valued at $485,550 using the latest closing price.

HAMLIN TODD, the Sr. Vice President of DXP Enterprises Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $32.37 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that HAMLIN TODD is holding 30,761 shares at $129,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+28.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for DXP Enterprises Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 129.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.36. Total debt to assets is 44.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.