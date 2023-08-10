Coursera Inc. (COUR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) has plunged by -4.24 when compared to previous closing price of 15.80, but the company has seen a -4.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COUR is at 1.79.

The average price suggested by analysts for COUR is $18.75, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 138.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume for COUR on August 10, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR stock saw an increase of -4.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.36% and a quarterly increase of 32.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Coursera Inc. (COUR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for COUR’s stock, with a 18.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $17 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 27.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $15.93 back on Aug 03. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,741,778 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $796,685 using the latest closing price.

HAHN KENNETH R, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Coursera Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $16.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HAHN KENNETH R is holding 651,349 shares at $401,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.