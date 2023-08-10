CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is above average at 10.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is $15.33, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for CXW is 111.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXW on August 10, 2023 was 783.88K shares.

The stock of CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) has increased by 6.12 when compared to last closing price of 9.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

CXW’s Market Performance

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has experienced a 9.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.66% rise in the past month, and a 11.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for CXW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.25% for CXW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $17 based on the research report published on April 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXW Trading at 13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, CoreCivic Inc. saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from GARFINKLE DAVID, who sale 1,388 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, GARFINKLE DAVID now owns 333,386 shares of CoreCivic Inc., valued at $13,880 using the latest closing price.

GARFINKLE DAVID, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of CoreCivic Inc., sale 36,112 shares at $10.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that GARFINKLE DAVID is holding 334,774 shares at $362,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc. stands at +6.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.20. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.