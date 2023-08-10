Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAA) is above average at 62.24x. The 36-month beta value for CPAA is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CPAA is 35.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of CPAA on August 10, 2023 was 116.05K shares.

CPAA) stock’s latest price update

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.20 in relation to its previous close of 10.25. However, the company has experienced a 0.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPAA’s Market Performance

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) has seen a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.39% gain in the past month and a 1.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.12% for CPAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for CPAA’s stock, with a 2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPAA Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.07%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPAA rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. saw 3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPAA

The total capital return value is set at -0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.29. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

In summary, Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA) has had a better performance as of late. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.