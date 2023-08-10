Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for COCP is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COCP is $9.67, which is $6.53 above the current market price. The public float for COCP is 7.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for COCP on August 10, 2023 was 28.15K shares.

COCP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) has jumped by 13.77 compared to previous close of 2.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COCP’s Market Performance

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has seen a 19.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.56% gain in the past month and a 11.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for COCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.17% for COCP’s stock, with a 30.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

COCP Trading at 25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +20.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCP rose by +19.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. saw 61.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCP starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 1,015,229 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Apr 04. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 1,319,838 shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., valued at $2,000,001 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCP

The total capital return value is set at -30.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.12. Equity return is now at value -95.10, with -90.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.75. Total debt to assets is 0.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.