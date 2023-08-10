CME Group Inc. (CME) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) has increased by 0.70 when compared to last closing price of 205.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is 25.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CME is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CME Group Inc. (CME) is $210.63, which is $6.77 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On August 10, 2023, CME’s average trading volume was 1.50M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME’s stock has seen a 3.43% increase for the week, with a 13.27% rise in the past month and a 11.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for CME Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.32% for CME’s stock, with a 14.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $215 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.51. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from GLICKMAN DANIEL R, who sale 750 shares at the price of $206.09 back on Aug 09. After this action, GLICKMAN DANIEL R now owns 14,658 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $154,565 using the latest closing price.

Piell Hilda Harris, the Sr MD & Chief HR Officer of CME Group Inc., sale 4,477 shares at $207.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Piell Hilda Harris is holding 30,900 shares at $931,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CME Group Inc. (CME) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.