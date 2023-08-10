Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) has decreased by -1.52 when compared to last closing price of 5.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is above average at 6.37x. The 36-month beta value for CHS is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHS is $7.63, which is $1.8 above than the current price. The public float for CHS is 118.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.78% of that float. The average trading volume of CHS on August 10, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

CHS’s Market Performance

CHS’s stock has seen a -3.00% decrease for the week, with a -0.17% drop in the past month and a 15.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for Chico’s FAS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for CHS’s stock, with a 6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.25 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHS Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHS fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Chico’s FAS Inc. saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHS starting from Brooks Bonnie R., who sale 69,600 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Mar 16. After this action, Brooks Bonnie R. now owns 704,640 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc., valued at $437,088 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Bonnie R., the Director of Chico’s FAS Inc., sale 30,400 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Brooks Bonnie R. is holding 774,240 shares at $186,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.