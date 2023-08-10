Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s (TAST) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TAST stock has gone up by 32.55%, with a monthly gain of 37.50% and a quarterly surge of 69.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.48% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.82% for TAST’s stock, with a 134.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by analysts is $6.63, which is -$0.75 below the current market price. The public float for TAST is 33.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of TAST was 734.97K shares.

TAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has jumped by 19.06 compared to previous close of 6.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 36.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +41.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +33.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +386.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 441.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Myers William E, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Mar 14. After this action, Myers William E now owns 88,571 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $20,265 using the latest closing price.

Pena Paulo A, the President and CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 17,000 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Pena Paulo A is holding 138,275 shares at $24,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value -33.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.