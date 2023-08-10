Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CUK stock has gone down by -2.18%, with a monthly decline of -8.35% and a quarterly surge of 63.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.34% for CUK’s stock, with a 52.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CUK is at 2.44.

The public float for CUK is 143.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for CUK on August 10, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

CUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) has dropped by -3.68 compared to previous close of 16.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUK Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.19. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 118.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.