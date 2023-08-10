CAE Inc. (CAE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CAE Inc. (CAE) by analysts is $27.19, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for CAE is 317.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CAE was 203.83K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CAE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) has jumped by 7.97 compared to previous close of 22.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAE’s Market Performance

CAE Inc. (CAE) has experienced a 6.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.46% rise in the past month, and a 7.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for CAE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.34% for CAE’s stock, with a 10.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAE Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAE rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.30. In addition, CAE Inc. saw 23.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+26.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for CAE Inc. stands at +5.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on CAE Inc. (CAE), the company’s capital structure generated 74.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.85. Total debt to assets is 32.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, CAE Inc. (CAE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.