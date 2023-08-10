Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDRE is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDRE is $30.25, which is $4.3 above the current price. The public float for CDRE is 19.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDRE on August 10, 2023 was 87.46K shares.

The stock price of Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) has jumped by 9.55 compared to previous close of 23.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDRE’s Market Performance

CDRE’s stock has risen by 8.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.07% and a quarterly rise of 22.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Cadre Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.45% for CDRE’s stock, with a 13.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CDRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CDRE Trading at 17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDRE rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, Cadre Holdings Inc. saw 27.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDRE starting from KANDERS WARREN B, who sale 1,725,000 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, KANDERS WARREN B now owns 13,998,905 shares of Cadre Holdings Inc., valued at $32,775,000 using the latest closing price.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS, the Director of Cadre Holdings Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $21.34 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that SOKOLOW NICOLAS is holding 116,347 shares at $256,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+36.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadre Holdings Inc. stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 40.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.