Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 4.96. However, the company has seen a -1.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is above average at 33.43x. The 36-month beta value for BDN is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BDN is $4.81, which is $0.03 above than the current price. The public float for BDN is 168.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.03% of that float. The average trading volume of BDN on August 10, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

BDN’s stock has seen a -1.44% decrease for the week, with a 1.49% rise in the past month and a 27.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for Brandywine Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.23% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of -10.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BDN Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.