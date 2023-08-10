Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40.

The public float for BXMT is 170.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.74% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BXMT was 2.31M shares.

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.65 in relation to its previous close of 22.60. However, the company has experienced a -1.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT’s stock has fallen by -1.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly rise of 28.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.82% for BXMT’s stock, with a 3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXMT Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.65. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,275 shares at the price of $19.79 back on Jun 09. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 155,993 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $45,011 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 485 shares at $19.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 51,887 shares at $9,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.