Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Stock Experiences 15.38% Monthly Change

The stock of Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) has seen a -8.16% decrease in the past week, with a 15.38% gain in the past month, and a -14.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.76% for BDSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.55% for BDSX’s stock, with a -16.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) is $4.25, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for BDSX is 28.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDSX on August 10, 2023 was 75.93K shares.

The stock price of Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) has dropped by -15.62 compared to previous close of 1.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDSX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BDSX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BDSX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BDSX Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.62%, as shares surge +14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSX fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2640. In addition, Biodesix Inc. saw -41.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDSX starting from SCHULER JACK W, who purchase 14,792 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 31. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 20,589,853 shares of Biodesix Inc., valued at $20,006 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the Director of Biodesix Inc., purchase 11,849 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 20,575,061 shares at $16,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.17 for the present operating margin

+55.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biodesix Inc. stands at -171.27. The total capital return value is set at -122.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -162.43. Equity return is now at value -916.50, with -87.90 for asset returns.

Based on Biodesix Inc. (BDSX), the company’s capital structure generated 154.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.72. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.