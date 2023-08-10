Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) has gone up by 11.55% for the week, with a 15.24% rise in the past month and a 4.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.32% for BBGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.45% for BBGI’s stock, with a 8.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) by analysts is $2.25, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for BBGI is 8.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On August 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BBGI was 24.33K shares.

BBGI) stock’s latest price update

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBGI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BBGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBGI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8.50 based on the research report published on August 29, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

BBGI Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares surge +14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBGI rose by +11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9719. In addition, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. saw 18.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBGI starting from BEASLEY CAROLINE, who purchase 1,542 shares at the price of $1.06 back on May 26. After this action, BEASLEY CAROLINE now owns 362,776 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., valued at $1,635 using the latest closing price.

BEASLEY CAROLINE, the Chief Executive Officer of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., purchase 1,300 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that BEASLEY CAROLINE is holding 361,234 shares at $1,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.94 for the present operating margin

+12.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. stands at -16.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.43. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI), the company’s capital structure generated 148.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.70. Total debt to assets is 45.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.